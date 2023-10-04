WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A parent reached out to KSN News because they were having trouble finding a place that would give the new COVID-19 vaccination to their child.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the updated shots for adults and children as young as age 6 months. The Sedgwick County Health Department has said the new shot is a better defense against new variants currently spreading.

We checked and learned that SCHD does have the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in stock for children, insured or not.

To schedule a vaccination at SCHD’s main clinic, 2716 W. Central, call 316-660-7300.

The hours are:

Monday through Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Noon – 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The SCHD does not carry the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. A spokesperson has heard there are shipping delays to providers who do use Moderna.