Sedgwick County Health Department administers the first-round of COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department said since Dec. 23, the department has provided 8,470 COVID-19 vaccine doses to healthcare associate workers.

“Our staff at the health department and volunteers from the community have worked hard to provide an easy and seamless vaccination clinic to all the healthcare-associated workers in Sedgwick County over the last several weeks. We are proud that we have provided these vaccines to those individuals who worked on the frontlines of this pandemic through 2020,” said Sedgwick County Health Director, Adrienne Byrne.

With the implementation of vaccines, the Sedgwick County Health Department expects that it will run out of the first dose COVID-19 vaccine by Saturday, January, 16. All doses will have been provided to healthcare associate workers or allotted to long-term care facilities not covered by Walgreens or CVS.

The department received second dose vaccines on Wednesday, January 13, for those healthcare associate workers who received their first dose. By Monday, January 18, those healthcare associate workers who received their first vaccination will be able to schedule their second dose two days prior to or four days after 28 days from the first dose.