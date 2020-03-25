Sedgwick County Health Department announces more Presumptive-Positive COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County officials Tuesday reported three additional positive cases of COVID-19 in residents in Sedgwick County, bringing the total to seven cases.

Patient five is a male, under the age of 60, with no underlying health conditions. He is not hospitalized. He has a travel history and remained in quarantine upon his return, so there are limited contacts.

Patient six is a male, over the age of 60. He is not hospitalized. The Sedgwick County Health Department is investigating this case and all close contacts of this case.

Patient seven is a male, under the age of 60. He is not hospitalized. The patient has a travel history. His only contacts were members of his household.

The Sedgwick County Health Department said they continually update the Sedgwick County website and encourage residents to stay informed and look for new information at www.sedgwickcounty.org.





