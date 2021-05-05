Sedgwick County Health Department making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department has given more than 209,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has fully vaccinated nearly 100,000.

Most of the shots since the beginning of April are second doses with fewer getting their first dose.

The Sedgwick County mobile clinic is traveling around the county and went to Garden Plain on Tuesday to help make the vaccine more accessible. It is something the county health director said is key to getting the shot.

“We know that, that one of the reasons that people are, um, ambivalent or just don’t get it is that they think that well, I don’t know if I really need it, but if it came to me, if it was here, if it was convenient, I would do it and so that’s what we’re doing,” said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County health director.

The county has 16 mobile clinics scheduled in the coming weeks.

