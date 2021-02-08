Sedgwick County Health Department now offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 75 years or older

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare-associated workers and anyone 75 or older. Only Sedgwick County residents are eligible to receive the vaccine through the health department.

If you are a Sedgwick County resident, click here for the vaccine schedule.

Appointments will not be opened unless vaccine is available. Please arrive at your vaccine appointment no more than 15 minutes early and plan to allow at least 45 minutes for the vaccine appointment. Based on staffing, average wait times for appointments range from 60 to 90 minutes.

If you are unable to schedule an appointment online, and as appointments are available, please dial (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment over the phone. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

February 6, 2021

Sedgwick County Health Department, 1900 E. 9th St., Wichita Health care associated workers and residents aged 75+ who are mobile February 8 – 13, 2021 INTRUST Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman, Wichita Health care associated workers and residents aged 75+ who are mobile February 6, 8 – 13, 2021 Drive-Thru Clinic, Wichita Transit Operations Center, 777 E. Waterman, Wichita Residents aged 75+ who are not mobile

If you live outside of Sedgwick County, you can locate vaccine information via the KDHE Find My Vaccine tool.

When will I be eligible to receive a vaccine?

Kansas recently entered Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout, which includes people 65 and older, high-contact critical workers and people living in congregate settings. However, individual counties can, as Sedgwick County has done, prioritize different groups for vaccination as they wait for more doses to become available. Phase 3, which officials expect to enter in March, will include other critical workers and people aged 16-64 with severe medical issues