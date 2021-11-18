Sedgwick County Health Department opens COVID-19 boosters to those 18 and older

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department began providing COVID-19 vaccine booster doses on Wednesday to people who are at least 18 years old.

It was based on guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control.

People who have received first and second doses of Pfizer or Moderna can receive either a Pfizer or Moderna booster. People who have received the first dose of J&J can receive a J&J booster after two months or a Pfizer or Moderna booster after six months after the first dose of J&J.

“We’ve done around 14,000 boosters. There’s a lot of people eligible beyond that, primarily we’ve been giving out Pfizer, but there might be 150 or so boosters we’re seeing a day,” said Adrienne Byrne, director of Sedgwick County Health Department.

The department adds it is important to get the booster since more people are gathering inside because of cold weather and for the holidays.

“If the family is vaccinated, they can be pretty comfortable, if people are around, and we know that in Sedgwick County and Kansas, we’re still looking at about 50% that are vaccinated and that are not vaccinated,” said Byrne.

Byrne added that the vaccine is safe and keeps those with breakthrough cases out of the hospital.

“It’s keeping those vaccinated primarily out of the hospital and from not dying and so the vaccine is still, it is the best way to get us through this.”

The health department offers Pfizer and J&J boosters at the community vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main, Wichita and at mobile clinics around Sedgwick County. Click here for more.

Go to www.vaccines.gov to find providers in Sedgwick County that offer Moderna boosters.