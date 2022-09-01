WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health department (SCHD) is holding off on providing COVID-19 booster vaccines to people over the age of 12, because new vaccines are being prepared to combat the new variants.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided emergency use authorization for reformulated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech for people over age 12 and Moderna for people over age 18 on Wednesday..

Approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are expected in the coming days.

The SCHD expects to have these booster shots before the week of Sept. 12. Until then, SCHD will only provide first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 and over at its 2716 W. Central clinic and at mobile clinics throughout Sedgwick County.

For more information on the local availability of the reformulated boosters, click here.