WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As COVID-19 cases begin to climb in Sedgwick County, the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) has recommended that masks be worn indoors in public.

Since the COVID-19 Community Level is now at “high,” masks are recommended by the SCHD for everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, when indoors in public places.

SCHD says in Sedgwick County, confirmed cases have been slowly rising since early March. There were 844 new cases as of July 20, up from 517 new cases the same week in June. Around 18% of confirmed tests are positive.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) shows that 2,827 Sedgwick County residents tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks.

In Kansas, the rolling average of confirmed new positive cases peaked at around 1,500 per day on July 11. Data from the last week show new cases are starting to decrease in Kansas. Hospitalizations have risen from around 100 beds for COVID-19 patients in June to approximately 200 now.