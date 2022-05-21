SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Some children will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD).

The news release says the SCHD will be offering vaccine boosters for five to 11-year-olds who completed their primary vaccination series at least five months ago.

“We continue to stress the importance COVID-19 vaccines for everyone ages 5 and up, including booster shots,” says Adrienne Byrne, Director of SCHD. “Vaccination is our best defense to protect lives and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The SCHD offers the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for no cost at their Mobile Vaccination Clinics across the county. No appointments are necessary. They also offer vaccines by appointment to people without insurance or children with CHIP or Medicaid/KanCare at their main clinic located at 2716 W. Central by calling 316-660-7300.

Guardian consent is required for anyone under the age of 18 to receive a vaccine.