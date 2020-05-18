Sedgwick County Health Department to offer tests on Saturday, May 23

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering no cost COVID-19 sampling from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 23. If a resident thinks he or she should be tested for COVID-19, they are asked to schedule an appointment by dialing 2-1-1; United Way of the Plains is assisting the Health Department with appointments.

Residents may be tested for the disease if they meet two of the 12 symptoms listed below. COVID-19 symptoms include:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills or shivering

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal

The health department normally schedules appointments Monday through Friday but since Monday, May 25, is Memorial Day, no appointments will be scheduled that day.

