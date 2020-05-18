Sedgwick County Health Department to offer tests on Saturday, May 23

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering no cost COVID-19 sampling from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 23. If a resident thinks he or she should be tested for COVID-19, they are asked to schedule an appointment by dialing 2-1-1; United Way of the Plains is assisting the Health Department with appointments.
Residents may be tested for the disease if they meet two of the 12 symptoms listed below. COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fever
- Chills or shivering
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
- Diarrhea
- Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal
The health department normally schedules appointments Monday through Friday but since Monday, May 25, is Memorial Day, no appointments will be scheduled that day.
