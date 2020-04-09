Sedgwick County Health Department warns of scam text message related to COVID-19

Breaking News
by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department has been notified of a potential scam related to COVID-19. Some residents have received text messages claiming to be the Sedgwick County Health Department. The message alerts the resident that they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19. The resident is directed to fill out a survey at a link provided online.

This is a scam. Please note that the Health Department:

  • First calls all potential close contacts of COVID-19 cases as part of infectious disease monitoring.
  • Uses text messaging only after verbal permission from close contact.
  • Never asks for personal information in an online survey, such as social security number.

If a resident receives a scam text, please report it by taking a screenshot and sending it to covid19@sedgwick.gov

