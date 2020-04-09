Sedgwick County Health Department warns of scam text message related to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department has been notified of a potential scam related to COVID-19. Some residents have received text messages claiming to be the Sedgwick County Health Department. The message alerts the resident that they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19. The resident is directed to fill out a survey at a link provided online.

This is a scam. Please note that the Health Department:

First calls all potential close contacts of COVID-19 cases as part of infectious disease monitoring.

Uses text messaging only after verbal permission from close contact.

Never asks for personal information in an online survey, such as social security number.

If a resident receives a scam text, please report it by taking a screenshot and sending it to covid19@sedgwick.gov.

