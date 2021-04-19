Sedgwick County Health Director says walk-ins can get their vaccine starting April 26

FILE—In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a nurse prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the global COVAX initiative, at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya has ordered an immediate suspension on private importations of vaccines, citing fears that it may lead to counterfeit inoculations getting into the country. The National Emergency Response Committee said the move is meant to ensure transparency and accountability in the process of vaccinations. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, FIle)

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne on Monday said that a week from now, Sedgwick County residents can walk in for COVID-19 vaccines. However, scheduling will still continue to be an option for those who would like to carve out a particular time for the vaccine.

“We still encourage scheduling but are also aware that sometimes people have free time that comes up or just decide I’m going to get it today — you know, they are feeling courageous and want to get it today,” Bryne said.

“If someone is under 21 or a young-looking person to make sure that they have their ID, because we are able to vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds but their parents need to be with them,” Bryne said. “If they come and their parent is not with them, we need for them to have an ID and then we call the parent just to make sure.”

Focusing on the need to get more people vaccinated, Dr. Byrne said, “We want to make this as available to people as we can, and not just at our fixed site but we are scheduling mobiles all over the community to go to where people are.” She continued, “But if not having an appointment makes it easier for some or less stressful, we definitely want them to come to the clinic and we can take care of them.”