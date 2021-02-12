Sedgwick County health officer announces revised quarantine guidance for K-12 schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns revised grade K-12 school quarantine guidance for local school districts to keep students safely for in-person classrooms.

The modification was decided following conversations with local school district superintendents.

“If a student comes in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person while in a classroom where there is social distancing and mask-wearing, that is now considered a low-risk close contact,” said Dr. Minns.

Students who are low-risk close contacts may continue to attend in-person classroom or participate with remote learning.

Students who are high-risk close contacts must quarantine at home per Kansas Department of Health and Sedgwick County Health Department guidance and participate in remote learning.

“If a student comes in close contact with a COVID-19 person while not wearing a mask, or eating and drinking without social distancing, or participating in physical activity, that is considered a high-risk close contact,” said Minns.

High-Risk Close Contact

Anything unmasked – especially when not physically distanced

Consuming food/drink less than six feet apart

Activities that include physical exertion, less than six feet apart for longer than 15 total minutes

Athletic activity that involves close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers, indoors, and high probability that respiratory droplets will be transmitted between participants

Playing woodwind and brass instruments less than six feet apart without a mask

Singing/shouting less than six feet apart without a mask

Playground if unmasked students have sustained contact with physical exertion for more than 10 minutes

This list is not an exhaustive list, other similar activities may also meet the definition of high-risk close contact

Low-Risk Close Contact

Being in the same classroom following mask-wearing guidelines to include a tightly woven, two-ply properly fitting mask worn over the mouth and nose

On the same bus following mask-wearing guidelines and a minimum of three feet distance

Process