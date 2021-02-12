Sedgwick County health officer announces revised quarantine guidance for K-12 schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns revised grade K-12 school quarantine guidance for local school districts to keep students safely for in-person classrooms.
The modification was decided following conversations with local school district superintendents.
“If a student comes in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person while in a classroom where there is social distancing and mask-wearing, that is now considered a low-risk close contact,” said Dr. Minns.
Students who are low-risk close contacts may continue to attend in-person classroom or participate with remote learning.
Students who are high-risk close contacts must quarantine at home per Kansas Department of Health and Sedgwick County Health Department guidance and participate in remote learning.
“If a student comes in close contact with a COVID-19 person while not wearing a mask, or eating and drinking without social distancing, or participating in physical activity, that is considered a high-risk close contact,” said Minns.
High-Risk Close Contact
- Anything unmasked – especially when not physically distanced
- Consuming food/drink less than six feet apart
- Activities that include physical exertion, less than six feet apart for longer than 15 total minutes
- Athletic activity that involves close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers, indoors, and high probability that respiratory droplets will be transmitted between participants
- Playing woodwind and brass instruments less than six feet apart without a mask
- Singing/shouting less than six feet apart without a mask
- Playground if unmasked students have sustained contact with physical exertion for more than 10 minutes
- This list is not an exhaustive list, other similar activities may also meet the definition of high-risk close contact
Low-Risk Close Contact
- Being in the same classroom following mask-wearing guidelines to include a tightly woven, two-ply properly fitting mask worn over the mouth and nose
- On the same bus following mask-wearing guidelines and a minimum of three feet distance
Process
- Parents will be notified if their child is a close contact (high-risk or low-risk)
- If the child is a high-risk close contact, he/she will be quarantined per the established KDHE/ SCHD protocols and move to remote learning
- Child is given a PCR test on quarantine day six and can be out of quarantine as soon as day eight if the test is negative
- If the child is not given a PCR test on quarantine day six, the student must remain in quarantine and be out on day 11
- If the child is a low-risk close contact, he/she will be given the option to remain in the in-person classroom or move to remote learning following the KDHE/SCHD protocols