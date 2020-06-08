Sedgwick County health officer recommends remaining in phase 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County’s local health officer Dr. Garold Minns provided his recommendation that Sedgwick County residents continue to follow phase 2 guidelines of the state’s Ad Astra recovery plan, modified to a gathering limit of 20 through Friday, July 3.

Public gatherings are defined as persons commonly known to one another.

Minns made this recommendation due to increased community activity and interaction over the Memorial Day weekend and the following two weeks.

“After watching the trends and community activity, I believe that it is too soon for our community to move into Phase 3,” said Dr. Minns. “It is important for everyone to continue practicing healthy habits like washing their hands often, practicing social distancing, and wearing a mask if they are able.”

According to the county, the community has experienced a slight increase in the percentage of daily positive cases rather than a decline as is suggested to transition from one phase to the next since Memorial Day weekend.

“We must continue to be diligent and follow healthy behaviors and work together to safely reopen,” said Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner. “We will get through this and we will come out stronger.”

