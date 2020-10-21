Sedgwick County health officer revises order to exempt kindergartners from masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns has revised a local health order that allows kindergartners to be exempt from wearing face masks.

Bars, night clubs, and other businesses licensed to sell alcohol for on-premises consumption can stay open until 1 a.m. They are able to operate at 50% of the fire code capacity. The businesses may continue carryout and curbside services past midnight.

The order will be in effect from midnight, Thursday, October 22 to midnight, Wednesday, December 9.

The order continues Phase 2 of the Ad Astra Plan which allows groups of up to 15 people that must be located at least six feet away from other groups. Events and business occupancy are not capped at 15 people. Individuals in public gatherings are still required to wear a mask.

