Sedgwick County health officer signs new health order after bars break curfew

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns signed a new emergency public health order which will take effect Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. The order will remain in place until at least midnight, Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Over the weekend, several bars in the area broke curfew.

Section III of this order was revised to clarify that the order is mandatory.  Any persons or organizations within county must comply with the order.

The county said Dr. Minns will continue to review and monitor COVID-19 trends in the community and will consider lifting restrictions as trends move in a positive direction. 

