Sedgwick County health officer, teacher’s union weigh in on upcoming school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County’s top doctor met with school superintendents to discuss reopening schools as the Wichita Board of Education is expected to make its decision on the fall semester on Thursday (Aug. 20).

“Opening schools is just a big question mark. It’s hard to predict what will happen,” said Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County health officer.

KSN News was told media was not allowed at Wednesday’s meeting with the superintendents and it’s unclear what all was discussed between Dr. Minns and school officials.

But Dr. Minns said he knows COVID-19 will play a big role in education this year.

“I don’t see this disease going away anytime soon,” said Dr. Minns.

United Teachers of Wichita represents dozens of local educators who say they’re ready for a clear answer so they can know what the school year will look like.

Kimberly Howard, union president, said the members are split; some who want to return to the classroom and others who feel safer working remotely.

“They want to make sure they’re using the science for their metrics, that’s very important,” said Howard. “They want it to be very clear. If we would get to this percentage, we would go full remote. If we were at this, we would be in school, so that it’s not really a guessing game or we feel this way or that way each week.”

Enrollment has also been an issue. Teachers said they have no idea how many students they could have in their classes, if any at all.

“Until you even know how many kids you’re gonna have, how many desks you need, how far you can get them apart,” said Howard. “There’s just a lot of unknown.”

Teachers will be rallying silently outside of the Board of Education meeting on Thursday, waiting once again to see what the next steps could be.

“That’s our number one concern is keeping students and staff safe.”

The Wichita Board of Education is expected to meet with doctors at 5:00 on Thursday and the special meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the North High Lecture Hall.

The meetings are closed to the public due to the pandemic,. You can watch the special meeting live on WPS-TV on Cox Channel 20 or on the district’s website.

