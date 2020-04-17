Sedgwick County health officials urge people with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Sedgwick County health officials said since the guidelines for testing relaxed, the number of people being tested has doubled.

As many people are possible are being tested at the county’s central drive-thru coronavirus location.

With the help of a local university, the county has also caught up some on the number of swabs needed for testing kits.

“Some swabs that WSU Tech had ordered on our behalf were to be in and that would’ve been a thousand swabs,” said Adrienne Byrne, director of the Sedgwick County Health Department.

More supplies is just what the county needed during this time as testing is increasing.

“Still the number is lower than what we would like because we can easily do 100 a day, and we can do more as long as we have the adequate swabs and those are starting to come in,” said Byrne.

Drive-thru testing is a quick process for patients. You simply drive up, show identification, and then you are swabbed in both nostrils by medical staff.

Byrne said the tests is then sent to a lab and results come back in 24 to 48 hours. If you test positive, investigators notify the people you have been in close contact with and you are put on quarantine for 14 days.

The county has also joined forces with Quest Diagnostics for testing.

“211 will do the preliminary screening and connect them with our nurse triage line to get set up with an appointment,” said Byrne.

The county now has a list of testing locations, as well as a list of materials still needed during the pandemic.

Byrne said county health officials are now working toward random testing that could lead to breakthroughs in research and help epidemiologists better understand COVID-19.

“We have. doctor who used to work for the CDC who is working on a scientific formula to see how many we do need to test to have an adequate sample of illness in our community,” said Byrne. “Random testing helps us get a feel for just how prevalent COVID-19 in our community.”

If you are experiencing symptoms, dial 211 to speak to someone about your options for testing.

For more information about coronavirus and how testing is being handled in Sedgwick County, click here. To see a list of testing locations in the county, click here.

