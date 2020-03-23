Sedgwick County holds briefing on coronavirus

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced that the potential spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has necessitated closing the hospital to visitors effective Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Officials said visitors will be allowed access to the hospital. Any exceptions to the new rules prohibiting visitors will be considered on a case by case basis, with provisions possible for pediatrics and end-of-life situations.