Sedgwick County hospitals reach critical status

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County COVID-19 Data Dashboard has assessed the area hospital status as critical.

Kansas is seeing its biggest jump in coronavirus cases since late January.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 is the worst since early March.

Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 62 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,456.

The KDHE also says COVID-related hospitalizations are up by 98 since Monday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Ascension Via Christi has released the following statement regarding the critical status:

“Our Wichita hospitals are unseasonably full, with 74 patients requiring care for COVID-19 and hundreds of others for other conditions. We continue to admit and discharge patients all day, every day, along with caring for patients in our ERs. However, for every patient we move out of a hospital room or ICU bed, another patient is waiting to be moved in.

“We have not yet made changes to visitation, but may have to if the situation doesn’t improve.

“We soon will be heading into a time of year where all types of respiratory illnesses and hospitalizations are on the increase. Our staff is tired and need your support to turn this around.

“Our physicians, nurses and other caregivers are doing their part to meet the community’s needs and they need everyone in the community to do theirs and get vaccinated if they are eligible, wear a mask when in the company of others, avoid large gatherings and practice good hand hygiene.”

Wesley Healthcare has released the following statement regarding the critical status:

“Wesley continues to do its best to manage the ever-growing number of patients seeking care. However, given the growing number of COVID-19 cases being reported, combined with ongoing staffing challenges related to the nationwide nursing shortage, we continue to be concerned that, if patient numbers continue to grow, local healthcare providers could face major challenges in serving our community. We encourage everyone to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to help us better manage cases in Wichita and throughout Kansas.”