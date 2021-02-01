Sedgwick County hospitals seeing drop in COVID patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County hospitals are seeing a major drop in coronavirus patients and are at cautious levels and no longer critical.

Right now, there are 148 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the lowest it has been since November 2nd. Of those, 148, 46 are in the ICU.

“The number of patients at the hospital with COVID are now below critical levels, below crisis levels,” said Dr. Tom Moore.

It gives Dr. Moore at Wesley and Dr. Sam Antonios with Via Christi some space to work.

“Right now, it is more manageable,” said Dr. Antonios. “Obviously, we have always been able to manage our flow of patients because we were able to flex our capacity based on the need. You know the trend is encouraging.”

“Bed occupancy is below crisis levels, and overall, the numbers are coming down city-wide and nationally,” Dr. Moore added.

Both doctors say good hygiene and safe practice could be a reason for the dip in the numbers.

“I am glad to see it. Obviously, we do not know what the future holds,” said Antonios. “We are hopeful that it will continue if people continue to do the things that have brought it down.”

“We still need everybody to continue the same habits which are social distancing, using hand sanitizer, wearing your mask,” added Dr. Moore. “Those are recommendations that are not going to go away any time soon.”

But both say COVID is still a concern and remain on high alert.

“There was a call for action back in the fall which seems to be yielding some good results,” said Dr. Antonios. “The concern is always there that things could go bad.”

“The virus is still just as deadly as it was yesterday or the week before or three months before,” Moore continued.

Both doctors said the more people who get vaccinated the better. Currently, Sedgwick County reports 14,748 have been vaccinated.