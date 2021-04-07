Sedgwick county hosts first walk-in mobile clinic

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Sedgwick County rolled out its first vaccine clinic Wednesday. No appointment is needed at these new walk-in sites.

People who got the vaccine at the Heart of Christ mobile clinic Wednesday say the location makes it an easy decision. “I used to go to this church and like I said my office is right up the street so as soon as I left I just came here,” said Rush.

Torri Rush was one of the first people to walk into the Heart of Christ vaccine clinic Wednesday morning. “I don’t like doctors, so going to a church where I know them — I’m like alright that’s cool,” said Rush.

The goal of the Sedgwick County Health Department’s mobile clinics is to get people like Rush to get the COVID vaccine.

Anthony Silmon said he hurried over to the church when he heard the vaccine was so close. “I’m just glad that the church was available and I’m learning more that other people are doing the same thing so it’s great for the community,” said Silmon.

“Really going into the more vulnerable neighborhoods and ones that are underserved and areas where we know that there is not as much vaccinating going on as we would like there to be,” said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County health director.

Teresa Johnson is the office assistant for Heart of Christ. She agrees with the Sedgwick County health director and said there is a real need in their community.

“It’s very important this southeast side of Wichita some people don’t have transportation, some walk everywhere, so we thought if we could at least offer it here it would help our community,” said Johnson.

The next walk-in clinic is this Friday at Pathway Church in Goddard. They will have 300 Pfizer doses available.

For more information on COVID-19 in Sedgwick County, click here.