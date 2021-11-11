Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County hosts special COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County hosted a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids Thursday.

The clinic was geared to get children 5 to 11 years old vaccinated, as well as their parents.

Modifications to the vaccine clinic, held at Sedgwick County’s main vaccine site, 223 S Main St, were made to help accommodate the children. Modifications included privacy dividers and rewards for the children. The County also played Disney movies for the kids, as well as supplied Play-Doh and coloring books.

Parents were offered educational materials and were given limited edition t-shirts for bringing their kid(s) to get vaccinated.

Superheroes also made a special appearance at the clinic.

“It was so much fun! The kids and all the patients and parents were so happy!,” said Candace Marie, the floor supervisor and medical lead for Sedgwick County.

  • Superhero’s attended the Wichita Public Schools COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, Nov. 11. (Courtesy: Candice Marie, Sedgwick County floor supervisor/medical lead)
  • Superhero’s attended the Wichita Public Schools COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, Nov. 11. (Courtesy: Candice Marie, Sedgwick County floor supervisor/medical lead)
  • Superhero’s attended the Wichita Public Schools COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, Nov. 11. (Courtesy: Candice Marie, Sedgwick County floor supervisor/medical lead)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories