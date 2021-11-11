Sedgwick County hosts special COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County hosted a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids Thursday.

The clinic was geared to get children 5 to 11 years old vaccinated, as well as their parents.

Modifications to the vaccine clinic, held at Sedgwick County’s main vaccine site, 223 S Main St, were made to help accommodate the children. Modifications included privacy dividers and rewards for the children. The County also played Disney movies for the kids, as well as supplied Play-Doh and coloring books.

Parents were offered educational materials and were given limited edition t-shirts for bringing their kid(s) to get vaccinated.

Superheroes also made a special appearance at the clinic.

“It was so much fun! The kids and all the patients and parents were so happy!,” said Candace Marie, the floor supervisor and medical lead for Sedgwick County.