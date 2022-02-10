SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will be holding two vaccine incentive events this Friday, Feb. 11.

Incentives will be provided for all stages of vaccination:

People who get a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will receive: A $50 Visa gift card Their choice of household items, children’s toys, electronics, games, and more A t-shirt

will receive: People who get a booster dose will receive: A $50 Visa gift card A t-shirt

“We offer these incentives to provide extra encouragement for anyone who might be holding back on getting that first shot or completing their vaccine series,” says Adrienne Byrne, Director of SCHD. “Omicron showed us it’s important to stay up-to-date on the vaccine, and we want people to get that booster shot to keep their immune systems strong.”

These events will take place at two locations:

Where Address When SCHD’s Community Vaccine Clinic 223 S. Main 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Garvey Sports Center YMCA 1410 S. Glendale 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Additional information:

SCHD will provide the first dose, second dose, and boosters of Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and older, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for people over 18 at the event.

Identification is not required, but proof of prior vaccination(s) expedites registration.

Individuals under 18 must have a parent or guardian consent for vaccination.

The Kansas Department of Health has donated the $50 Visa gift cards that are being provided to those recieving their first dose and booster.

For a list of additional mobile clinics and more information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations available in Sedgwick County, please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine.