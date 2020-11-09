WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Board of Directors of the Medical Society of Sedgwick County (MSSC) is sharing its concern over how fast the coronavirus numbers are going up in the county.
The MSSC represents nearly 1,300 practicing and retired physician members.
As of Monday afternoon, there are 282 new coronavirus cases in Sedgwick County. It brings the county total since the pandemic began to 15,104. The Sedgwick County COVID-19 Dashboard shows the positivity rate at 21.6%.
“Sedgwick County is on a dangerous trajectory, with a rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases and increasing positive-test percentage,” the MSSC Board said in its statement. “Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center are struggling to care for all the COVID patients. It is imperative that our community redoubles its effort to limit the spread of this virus.”
The Board of the MSSC lists these actions for people to take:
- Wear a mask
- Practice social distancing
- Avoid crowds
- Wash hands frequently
The statement ends with, “Lives depend on it.”
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Sedgwick County is on a dangerous trajectory’: Doctors express concern at 21.6% coronavirus rate
- Taylor’s Forecast: Front brings big changes included storms and snow tonight
- Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper, replaces him with counterterrorism director
- Coronavirus in Kansas: Cases top 100,000, plus 15 more deaths
- HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus