‘Sedgwick County is on a dangerous trajectory’: Doctors express concern at 21.6% coronavirus rate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Board of Directors of the Medical Society of Sedgwick County (MSSC) is sharing its concern over how fast the coronavirus numbers are going up in the county.

The MSSC represents nearly 1,300 practicing and retired physician members.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 282 new coronavirus cases in Sedgwick County. It brings the county total since the pandemic began to 15,104. The Sedgwick County COVID-19 Dashboard shows the positivity rate at 21.6%.

“Sedgwick County is on a dangerous trajectory, with a rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases and increasing positive-test percentage,” the MSSC Board said in its statement. “Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center are struggling to care for all the COVID patients. It is imperative that our community redoubles its effort to limit the spread of this virus.”

The Board of the MSSC lists these actions for people to take:

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Avoid crowds

Wash hands frequently

The statement ends with, “Lives depend on it.”

