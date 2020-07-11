Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County is reporting a total of 975 active cases of COVID-19, 841 recoveries

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting a total of 975 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday. The health department has tested a total of 36,630 people, according to its most recent data.

The health department says the number of people who have died with COVID-19 is 28. It is also reporting 841 recoveries, 36 new recoveries since its last update.

Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 numbers include confirmed cases that have not yet been finalized in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) reporting system and may not match KDHE’s reported numbers.

