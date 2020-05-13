WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the jail lobby will remain closed until June 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The office will then re-evaluate operating procedures at that time.
Inmates will still have access to remote visitation. Remote Visitation Hours are 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., seven days a week. For additional information regarding video visitation and phone calls please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff under the Detention Bureau tab or citizens can go directly to the Securus website at www.visitfromhome.net. Inmates will still have access to attorneys/court staff and ministers.
LATEST STORIES:
- Forecast: Kansas farmers to harvest smaller wheat crop
- Sedgwick County Jail lobby remains closed due to coronavirus
- US says Chinese hackers likely targeting virus researchers
- Wichita Work Release Facility inmates who were sent to Lansing plan to file lawsuit against department of corrections
- KDHE adds state to travel quarantine list, removes others