Sedgwick County Jail lobby remains closed due to coronavirus

Coronavirus in Kansas

Sedgwick County Jail (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the jail lobby will remain closed until June 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The office will then re-evaluate operating procedures at that time.

Inmates will still have access to remote visitation.  Remote Visitation Hours are 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., seven days a week.  For additional information regarding video visitation and phone calls please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff under the Detention Bureau tab or citizens can go directly to the Securus website at www.visitfromhome.net. Inmates will still have access to attorneys/court staff and ministers.

