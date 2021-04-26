Sedgwick County jail offers COVID vaccine to inmates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it spent four days last week offering COVID-19 vaccines to jail inmates.

Starting Tuesday, jail medical staff and workers from the Sedgwick County Health Department went to each jail housing unit to teach inmates about the vaccine and give it to those who wanted to be vaccinated.

Approximately 1,150 inmates were offered the Moderna vaccine. Of those, 418 got vaccinated for a vaccination rate of 36%. The onsite medical provider will assist in scheduling the second dose for those who got the first dose.

From now on, the sheriff’s office will offer the vaccine to inmates being booked into jail.

Incoming inmates are still being placed in quarantine before being moved to the general population. If they test positive for the coronavirus or have symptoms, they could be medically isolated.

The sheriff’s office says it continues to provide extra soap, disinfectant, and masks, plus the medical staff is on-site 24 hours a day.