Sedgwick County Jail: Second inmate tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Wednesday that a second inmate has tested positive for COVID19. This case is not related to the previous case reported on July 20, 2020.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said this second inmate reported he was sick on July 18, 2020, and was immediately placed in quarantine pending the results of the COVID19 test. The inmate was tested by the contracted medical provider of the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on July 20, 2020, and was informed of the positive results Wednesday. The inmate has been instructed to quarantine at home prior to being released from the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said they will be contacting judges, members of the DA’s office, and defense attorneys about the positive test result.

LATEST POSTS: