Sedgwick County Jail suspends onsite video visitation

Coronavirus in Kansas
JAIL_1552750566023.PNG

Sedgwick County Jail (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has suspended all onsite family video visitation. The suspension was initiated on March 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. This suspension will be in effect until March 31, 2020, in response to growing public health concerns.

The lobby will still remain open to the public for placing money on an inmate’s account, for the public to see administration, for attorneys/court staff to use professional visitation, and the public to see records.

Inmates still have access to remote visitation. Remote visitation hours are 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., seven days a week.

For additional information regarding visitation please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff/detention-bureau/inmate-visitation-guidelines/

The sheriff’s office recognizing it may be inconvenient for people, but they are asking citizens for their understanding.

