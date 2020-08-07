Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County Jail to test all inmates beginning Monday for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

JAIL_1552750566023.PNG

Sedgwick County Jail (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says that all housed inmates and staff in the jail will be scheduled for testing for COVID-19 on Monday.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says they have been in consultation with experts from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Sedgwick County Health Department, and the contract medical provider.

The sheriff’s office says provisions have been made to ensure the safety of all inmates and staff within the facility to include adjustments to housing decisions, isolation for inmates awaiting test results, increased hygiene efforts, and availability of hygiene products, facility sanitation and continuing to monitor inmates and staff.

