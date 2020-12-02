Sedgwick County links 22 more deaths to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In its daily update, the Sedgwick County Health Department says that another 22 people in the county have died from COVID-19 complications. The Sedgwick County coronavirus death toll is now 172.
The health department also says there have been 264 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 24,272.
It says 1,481 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
Sedgwick County has a disclaimer on its COVID-19 dashboard that says, “Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 numbers include confirmed cases that have not yet been finalized in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) reporting system and may not match KDHE’s reported numbers.”
The KDHE lists Sedgwick County as having 28,617 positive cases since the pandemic began.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen County
|402
|Anderson County
|402
|Atchison County
|908
|Barber County
|201
|Barton County
|1,742
|Bourbon County
|609
|Brown County
|795
|Butler County
|3,559
|Chase County
|163
|Chautauqua County
|94
|Cherokee County
|1,176
|Cheyenne County
|218
|Clark County
|145
|Clay County
|423
|Cloud County
|641
|Coffey County
|323
|Comanche County
|85
|Cowley County
|1,684
|Crawford County
|2,507
|Decatur County
|201
|Dickinson County
|771
|Doniphan County
|534
|Douglas County
|4,737
|Edwards County
|165
|Elk County
|62
|Ellis County
|2,484
|Ellsworth County
|728
|Finney County
|4,191
|Ford County
|4,693
|Franklin County
|1,142
|Geary County
|1,044
|Gove County
|308
|Graham County
|163
|Grant County
|729
|Gray County
|409
|Greeley County
|86
|Greenwood County
|201
|Hamilton County
|161
|Harper County
|324
|Harvey County
|1,911
|Haskell County
|284
|Hodgeman County
|143
|Jackson County
|735
|Jefferson County
|758
|Jewell County
|84
|Johnson County
|28,078
|Kearny County
|400
|Kingman County
|402
|Kiowa County
|111
|Labette County
|948
|Lane County
|83
|Leavenworth County
|3,895
|Lincoln County
|94
|Linn County
|324
|Logan County
|241
|Lyon County
|2,725
|Marion County
|435
|Marshall County
|469
|McPherson County
|1,495
|Meade County
|320
|Miami County
|1,091
|Mitchell County
|229
|Montgomery County
|1,225
|Morris County
|191
|Morton County
|138
|Nemaha County
|1,107
|Neosho County
|730
|Ness County
|280
|Norton County
|1,066
|Osage County
|553
|Osborne County
|98
|Ottawa County
|264
|Pawnee County
|717
|Phillips County
|467
|Pottawatomie County
|703
|Pratt County
|513
|Rawlins County
|190
|Reno County
|5,316
|Republic County
|367
|Rice County
|493
|Riley County
|2,807
|Rooks County
|368
|Rush County
|272
|Russell County
|573
|Saline County
|2,611
|Scott County
|374
|Sedgwick County
|28,617
|Seward County
|2,736
|Shawnee County
|8,179
|Sheridan County
|325
|Sherman County
|463
|Smith County
|157
|Stafford County
|219
|Stanton County
|150
|Stevens County
|412
|Sumner County
|858
|Thomas County
|703
|Trego County
|232
|Wabaunsee County
|315
|Wallace County
|137
|Washington County
|327
|Wichita County
|156
|Wilson County
|335
|Woodson County
|70
|Wyandotte County
|11,781
|Dundy County, NE
|65
|Furnas County, NE
|273
|Hitchcock County, NE
|106
|Red Willow County, NE
|624
|Beaver County, OK
|216
|Harper County, OK
|240
|Kay County, OK
|1,944
|Texas County, OK
|2,446
County list updated: Dec 2, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
