Sedgwick County links 22 more deaths to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In its daily update, the Sedgwick County Health Department says that another 22 people in the county have died from COVID-19 complications. The Sedgwick County coronavirus death toll is now 172.

The health department also says there have been 264 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 24,272.

It says 1,481 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Sedgwick County has a disclaimer on its COVID-19 dashboard that says, “Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 numbers include confirmed cases that have not yet been finalized in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) reporting system and may not match KDHE’s reported numbers.”

The KDHE lists Sedgwick County as having 28,617 positive cases since the pandemic began.