Sedgwick County Health Officer signs emergency order for masks across the county

Sedgwick County local health officer signs emergency order for masks across the county
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns signed an emergency health order that will begin July 10 requiring everyone in the county to wear a face mask.

Minns cited rising COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 not going away anytime soon.

“Today, I am here to do what I can as the local health officer to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County,” said Dr. Minns.

MASKS REQUIRED IN THE FOLLOWING SITUATIONS:

  • Inside any indoor or outdoor public space where 6 feet isn’t possible
  • Obtaining service from the health care sector settings
  • Waiting for or riding public transportation or ride-sharing vehicle
  • All businesses, organizations, nonprofits in Sedgwick County must require all employees customers, visitors, members of the public to wear a mask or a covering when employees are working in any space visited by customers or members of the public

