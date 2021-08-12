Sedgwick County looking for another COVID-19 testing site due to demand

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people getting tested for COVID-19 is skyrocketing due to the spread of the delta variant.

Data from the Sedgwick County Health Department shows tests from nearly 1,700 people came back on Wednesday.

Staff said that because of the surge in cases, they are looking at getting another testing site that allows more people.

The current testing site is located in Sedgwick County Park at the Sunflower Shelter. In the meantime, if you go to the park and there is a line, you will have to wait in your car until it is your turn to get tested.

Testing is available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is required.

