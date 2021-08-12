Click here for coronavirus updates

Sedgwick County looking for another COVID-19 testing site due to demand

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people getting tested for COVID-19 is skyrocketing due to the spread of the delta variant.

Data from the Sedgwick County Health Department shows tests from nearly 1,700 people came back on Wednesday.

Staff said that because of the surge in cases, they are looking at getting another testing site that allows more people.

The current testing site is located in Sedgwick County Park at the Sunflower Shelter. In the meantime, if you go to the park and there is a line, you will have to wait in your car until it is your turn to get tested.

Testing is available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is required.

Interactive Map: How COVID-19 cases exploded again in Kansas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories