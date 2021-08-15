Sedgwick County looks for volunteers to spread correct information about COVID-19 vaccine

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department says it needs volunteers to help spread correct information about the COVID-19 vaccine and to clear up myths about the vaccine.

Volunteers will interact with people in neighborhoods, community centers, and religious institutions.

The county says it is looking for people who have a passion to engage their community about COVID-19 and who want to build confidence about the vaccine.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF THE SCHD AMBASSADOR PROGRAM?

Relevant training that includes: COVID-19 vaccine and testing information Myths and facts Conflict resolution skills Practice conversations

Hear how other Ambassadors are encouraging their friends, families, and community members

Volunteer hours

Public speaking experience

Great resume builder for future jobs

Become a trusted source in your community

Padfolio with Sedgwick County seal, and an official Ambassador T-shirt!

Interested in volunteering? Email SCHDAmbassador@sedgwick.gov to sign up. For more information, click here.