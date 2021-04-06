Sedgwick County man first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in his home

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The COVID-19 vaccine is now coming to some people’s homes. A Wichita man became one of the first people to get the shot in his bedroom Tuesday.

Due to several health issues, David Bayouth’s father is unable to leave his house without the use of an ambulance making it nearly impossible for him to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday he became the first person Home Health & Hospice of Kansas was able to vaccinate in the comfort of his own home.

Bayouth said he got the news his father would be vaccinated Tuesday morning. “Very excited to get through the entire process and breathe a sigh of relief,” he said. “It’s a chain reaction within the whole family and to be about to have protection one your most vulnerable makes a big difference in all of our lives.”

Sedgwick County manager Tom Stolz said currently the county is not able to administer in-home vaccines. Home Health & Hospice of Kansas applied for federal approval and this week and started vaccinating clients at home.

“We have quite a few people waiting I’m actually going out to do some more today (Tuesday) and as they come in we do it for our patients and family members,” said Ronisha Easter, a hospice nurse.

Easter said they have about 30 people waiting to be vaccinated at home. “He is the first one and it feels good to be able to come out and provide the family with the comfort on knowing he is vaccinated,” said Easter.

“I don’t want to be special, I want everybody to be able to get this opportunity,” said Bayouth.

Right now Home Health and Hospice of Kansas is vaccinating their clients, but if you or a loved one you know is homebound and wants the vaccine, they said to call them and they will see what they can do.

David Bayouth has also created a website to help those who are homebound have information for mobile vaccine options you can find that by clicking here