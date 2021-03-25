Sedgwick County: Masks still required in public spaces per Gov. Kelly’s executive order

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County announced Thursday that per executive order No. 20-68 issued by Governor Kelly on November 18, 2020, requiring people to wear masks while in public spaces and which became effective November 25, 2020, applies to counties that did not have a local mask order already in place. At the time, Sedgwick County had a local health order in place; therefore, the order did not apply.

However, the action taken by the Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners Wednesday to revoke the local health order means the Governor’s executive order No. 20-68 is in effect.

On Wednesday, Governor Kelly signed SB 40 and it was published in the Kansas Register meaning that executive order No. 20-68 will expire on March 31, 2021.

“Yesterday, at the Board of County Commissioners meeting, as part of the vaccine discussion the commission did direct staff to make contact with KDHE and the Governor’s office to talk to them about moving into Phase 5 — and what we’ve seen with Phases 1 through 4 this week is that we still have appointments available, a significant number of appointments available tomorrow and Saturday still,” said Tim Kaufman, Sedgwick County Deputy Manager.

“So to make sure we make the best use of the resources that we have in terms of human resources to deliver vaccines and the vaccine that we have available we’re interested in opening up to Phase 5 as well, so we have made contact with KDHE and with the Governor’s office and there have been some promising developments in that regard,” Kaufman said. “That’s a decision that KDHE and the Governor make, we think we’ll hear something from them relatively soon.”

“So just to kind of summarize what happened yesterday at the Commission meeting kind of just how the week has gone — Senate Bill 40 which I think everyone has heard about was rolling, and it’s been rolling all week and actually was signed by the Governor late yesterday afternoon, and now is in effect, is the law today, ” said Tom Stolz, Sedgwick County Manager. “The commission yesterday preemptively had the discussion about what to do because in essence there are many components of Senate Bill 40, but one of the components that was a portion of that bill was if a local government, a county continues with a mask mandate or distancing, that they are much more susceptible to grievance or lawsuit.”

