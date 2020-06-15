Sedgwick County mobile testing for coronavirus scheduled for Mulvane Thursday, additional sites next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department says mobile testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon, on Thursday, June 18, at the PIX Community Center in Mulvane, 101 E. Main St.

Since Mulvane is in both Sedgwick County and Sumner County, residents of either county can be swabbed for COVID-19 at this site.

Next week, the mobile testing team will be in Valley Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 22 at the Valley Center Community Center, 314 E. Clay St. The team will be in Clearwater again from 9 a.m. to noon, on Thursday, June 25 at Senior & Community Center, 921 E. Janet Ave.

Mobile testing opportunities will support the community by providing increased access to no cost coronavirus testing for Sedgwick County residents, including special populations, such as people who are disabled, intellectually or developmentally disabled, and Sedgwick County residents over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions who are at high-risk for severe disease.

Sedgwick County residents can dial 2-1-1 (United Way of the Plains) to schedule an appointment to be tested by the SCHD at one of our mobile testing sites whether a person has COVID-19 symptoms or not. Walk-ups are also permitted. The SCHD will take a nasopharyngeal (nose) swab and send it to a lab for COVID-19 testing. Generally, results are returned from the Health Department in three to four days. The results of the virus test show whether a person has current infection. This is not an antibody test.

Residents with symptoms should be tested. Although symptoms are not required for testing, the most common COVID-19 symptoms include:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills or shivering

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Fatigue or feeling more tired than normal

If residents do not have symptoms, consider testing if you have been in contact with sick people or if your work involves a lot of contact with the public. People who do not have symptoms do not need to be retested unless an exposure occurs. Social distancing, mask wearing, and good hand hygiene will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

