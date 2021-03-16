Sedgwick County: New health order allows schools to decide on mask-wearing

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County commissioners announced Tuesday that they made a change to their health order which will now allow school districts to opt-out of the mask mandate. Some school districts are sticking with the status quo while others are not.

The new order goes into effect on Sunday and lifts all limits on mass gathering sizes and also for restaurants and businesses. All that remains is social distancing and a mask mandate.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said the Maize and Renwick districts wanted the authority to decide if teachers and students should wear masks.

That change to the health order passed with three votes on Tuesday.

Terri Moses, the director of Safety and Environmental Services for Wichita Public Schools, said the district will continue to wear masks for the rest of the school year.

“We said all along that we would take advice from the experts that included the county, but it also included the state and things like the CDC — so when we look that totality of circumstances and all those points of information, we think it’s a good idea to continue with a mask mandate,” she said.

Several school districts in the county have yet to make official announcements on wearing masks.