Sedgwick County offering COVID-19 testing on Labor Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County will be offering COVID-19 testing on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 6.

Due to a limited number of COVID-19 testing sites open, testing will be offered at the Sedgwick County Health Department Clinic, 2716 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67203. The clinic is offering no-cost testing on Monday only. The clinic will open at 8 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.

Starting at 8 a.m. on September 6, people can text “SC COVID TEST” to 316-215-8313 to place themselves in line for a COVID-19 test. A text message will notify the person of the wait time, when to come to the clinic, or if the capacity for the day has been reached.

On Sept. 7, the SCHD will resume COVID-19 testing at its regular testing site at the Sunflower Shelter Building at Sedgwick County Park. Regular testing site hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents can seek testing through their medical provider or other COVID-19 testing sites listed in a new table by clicking here.

Testing Site Procedures