Sedgwick County offering special vaccine clinic Thursday for children ages 5 to 11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department will be offering a special vaccine clinic for parents and children ages 5 to 11 on Thursday.

The clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sedgwick County Health Department Vaccine Site at 223 S. Main.

Modifications will be made for children, including privacy dividers, parent educational materials, and rewards for children. In addition, limited edition t-shirts will be given to all parents (one per parent) who bring a child for their COVID-19 vaccination.

