Sedgwick County offers new insight into local coronavirus cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County has put together a new website for people who want to dig deeper into local COVID-19 data.
To get to the information, go to SedgwickCounty.org and click on “Exploring COVID-19 Data.”
The new website offers a lot of charts and graphs with explanations of COVID-19 metrics. You will also see the number of cases by week and by ZIP code, clusters, cases by age, and school data.
The County plans to update the website each Wednesday.
