Sedgwick County opens vaccinations to all of Phase 2

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County announced Tuesday that all residents listed in the Sedgwick County Phase 2 plan able to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine online at www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/.

Appointments are available at the following locations:

223 S. Main | Former Wichita Central Library | Mondays through Saturdays

6100 W. Maple | Central Community Church | March 11 to 13

7001 W. 21st St. | K-State Research & Extension | Beginning Monday, March 15

Phase 2A included public safety agencies, veterinarians, employees in licensed childcare facilities, aviation manufacturing plants and supply chain, clergy, meat processing plants, and public transportation (ground and air) among others.

Today’s announcement opens it up to Phase 2B and 2C groups, including postal workers, clergy, higher education, as well as food service workers.

Eligible groups:

Veterinarians

Public Safety Public personnel (front-line and management, civilian and sworn) in emergency management, law enforcement, fire and rescue services, and security, public and private hazardous material responders, air medical service providers (pilots and supporting technicians), corrections, and search and rescue personnel Personnel involved in the provisioning of access to emergency services, including the provisioning of real-time text, text-to911, and dialing 911 via relay Workers at Independent System Operators and Regional Transmission Organizations, and Network Operations staff, engineers, and technicians to manage the network or operate facilities (ie. electric grid personnel) Workers at emergency communication centers, public safety answering points, public safety communications centers, emergency operation centers, and 911 call centers Public agency workers responding to abuse and neglect of children, spouses, elders, and dependent adults Workers who support weather, disaster, and natural hazard mitigation and prevention activities Agency staff who support child care and protective service programs such as child protective services Agency staff for the District Attorney, Federal Court, District Court, or Municipal Court

Childcare Workers Licensed Childcare Facilities – ONLY

Aviation Manufacturing Plants

Meat Processing Plants

Public Transportation Public Ground and Air Transportation K-12 School Bus Drivers vaccinated with K-12 School Personnel

USPS + Dept. of Motor Vehicles

Higher Education WSU, WSU Tech, Friends, Newman

Clergy or Religious Officials

Private Packaging + Postal Delivery UPS, FedEx

Grocery Store + Food Services Grocery Stores Restaurant Workers Food Processing

Agriculture with high contact with others

High Contact Retail Sales, Warehouse, Sales Outlets

Getting your vaccine

Please allow at least 45 minutes for the vaccine appointment and follow the steps below.

Step Critical Workers – Phase 2 1. Schedule appointment Schedule appointment online (Dose 1) and complete emailed questionnaire, click “Next” and bring the printed vaccine voucher to the appointment. Contact your medical provider if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and the medications you take. 2. Bring to appointment Current ID badge indicating critical worker group and employment in Sedgwick County. If the employee does not have a badge, current wallet cards, current pay stubs, or a statement of current employment on employer letterhead is also acceptable. 3. At appointment Check-in, complete questionnaire (if not done prior to arrival), and follow instructions to receive the vaccine. 4. After receiving vaccine Stay on-site, in the observation area, for at least 15 to 30 minutes.

Vaccine Questions:

Contact your medical provider prior to the vaccine appointment if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and medications you take.

Please continue to direct general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to (316) 660-1022; this line is not for scheduling appointments.

As of Wednesday, the county has given 65,872 COVID-19 shots and shared 9,750 vaccinations with area partners, including pharmacies.