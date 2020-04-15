Sedgwick County ready to test more people for coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is going to let more people be tested for COVID-19.

Until now, the criteria to qualify for testing was relatively strict due to a lack of testing swabs.

There is still a shortage of swabs, but the health department drive-through location can now sample more than 100 people a day.

The new standard is that a Sedgwick County resident who has a fever and at least two other symptoms of the coronavirus can get tested. There are no restrictions based on age or underlying conditions.

If you want to be tested, call 211. Operators will ask you some questions to see if you qualify under the new testing criteria.

“We have seen a decrease in the amount of calls coming in to 211 related to COVID-19 sampling,” said Health Director Adrienne Byrne in a statement. “It is important for residents to either call a medical provider or 211 to be tested for COVID-19 if they are symptomatic.”

Coronavirus symptoms:

Fever

Chills

Rigors (shivering)

Myalgia (muscle pain)

Malaise (tiredness)

Headache

Sore throat

Loss of smell or taste

Low respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing)

