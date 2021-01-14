Sedgwick County receives more COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department reports giving nearly 8,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, with another shipment here, the county is also one step closer to moving into the next phase of distribution.

The health director said they found out just 12 hours before the 1,400 doses of the Moderna Vaccine arrived Wednesday. Now, they are preparing to give healthcare workers their second dose.

“Every time we get vaccine in, I’m excited because we can get more people vaccinated,” said Byrne.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said she’s relieved. Just days after she told us the county may run out of vaccines, another shipment arrived.

“Very glad because I know on a federal level they are looking at releasing the second doses for more first doses and so I am glad that we got our second doses so we can get everyone full immunized that have received their first dose,” said Byrne.

Starting on Monday, health care workers who have received their first shot can start getting their second dose. Byrne said she believes it’s time.

“Our appointments just have dwindled so we know that a lot of the first bunch have really gotten in and that there are still some others who want to wait,” said Byrne.

Healthcare workers who have not received their first dose have until Saturday to make an appointment, otherwise, they will have to wait until the next shipment. It’s a shipment Byrne is excited about.

“KDHE has said as soon as we get all the healthcare-associated workers in Kansas vaccinated that want to be vaccinated and enough vaccine to be distributed in all of those areas then the sooner we can move on to phase two as long as we get that vaccine,” said Byrne.

Byrne said the next phase will include people 65 and older. She expects it will take weeks to vaccinate that population which is more than 70,000 people.