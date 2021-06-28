Sedgwick County reducing COVID-19 vaccine clinic days of operation

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) community vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main will be walk-in only on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting July 5.

The county said they are focusing on providing the vaccine every day of the week at mobile, partner and event clinics. Click here for dates and times of clinic locations near you.

At all SCHD clinics, individuals can receive the Pfizer vaccine (for people aged 12 and older) or one-dose Johnson and Johnson (for people 18 and older).

Direct general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to 316-660-1022; the line is not for scheduling appointments.

Walk-ins Welcome:

Vaccine is available at SCHD clinics as walk-in only. As of July 5, no vaccine clinic appointments will be available on the Sedgwick County website. People who have already scheduled July appointments at the community vaccine clinic will keep their appointment unless it was scheduled on a Monday or Tuesday. Staff will call people with appointments scheduled on a Monday or Tuesday in July to move their appointment to a different day.

Pay to Park:

Beginning Wednesday, July 7, people going to the community vaccine clinic should plan to bring a quarter for the parking meter. Since February 22, the City of Wichita has offered no-cost parking at the vaccine site.