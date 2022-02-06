WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting Monday, February 7, the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) is reducing the hours of the Community Vaccine Clinic, located at 223 S Main in Wichita.

The new hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The new reduced hours are in response to the decreased demand at the Community Vaccine Clinic.

Meanwhile, the SCHD has increased the number of mobile vaccine clinics, which are held daily at various locations throughout Sedgwick County.

“With shortened hours at our main clinic downtown, we are shifting staff to increase the number of

daily mobile vaccine clinics,” said Adrienne Byrne, director of SCHD. “We have found that, when

offered the convenience of a nearby mobile clinic, people may take the opportunity to get that first

shot, second shot or booster they might have been putting off.”

Burne’s added, “Mobile clinics also provide access to vaccination for community members who may face

transportation issues or other barriers.”

SCHD provides a no-cost Pfizer vaccine for people five and older and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine

for people 18 and older. No appointments are necessary to get vaccinated at any SCHD vaccine

clinic.

The primary vaccination series for the SCHD consists of one dose of J&J vaccine or two doses of Pfizer vaccine. An additional Pfizer dose is authorized for people who are immunocompromised or have other

qualifying conditions.

For people over 18, a booster dose is recommended at 5 months after the second Pfizer or Moderna dose or at 2 months after a J&J dose. People ages 12-17 who received Pfizer for their primary vaccination series are eligible for a Pfizer booster at 5 months.

Identification is not required to get vaccinated; proof of prior vaccination(s) expedites registration.

Individuals under 18 years old must have parent or guardian consent for vaccination.

For a list of mobile clinics and other information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations in Sedgwick

County, click here. If you represent an employer or organization, and have an inquiry about hosting a staff-only or public mobile clinic, send an email to SCHDCovidVaccine@sedgwick.gov.