Sedgwick County relocates vaccination site

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open in the former Wichita downtown public library location on Monday.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Bryne and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple say this is a game-changer and will help with distribution.

Bryne says she believes this new site will be easier to find, offer free parking, and distribute more vaccines in the long run.



“So just a new location that will be consistent, and hopefully, a little bit less overwhelming,” said Byrne.

The vaccine clinic started at Intrust Bank Arena.



The location will also accommodate walkers, wheelchairs, and handy capable parking. Mayor Brandon Whipple says this will help get these vaccines out as soon as possible.



“Here at the library, this will be the only thing happening, it will be the vaccines. This really opens up the opportunity to get people in and out faster but also to increase the amount of folks who can get vaccinated per day as we get more vaccines,” said Whipple.

The location will be open Monday through Saturday starting Monday, February 22.

