Sedgwick County removes recovery data from dashboard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department said it will no longer report how many cases are active and how many people are recovered. They said the change is to help them better report the data.

One reason the county is making this change is to account for what health officials call ‘long haulers’.

Those are people who have recovered but are still experiencing health issues.

Emanuel Martinez said he and his family are still dealing with symptoms after they thought it was over.

“I took a stress test. I didn’t pass it with my cardiologist,” said Martinez.

From shortness of breath, fatigue, and more than four months of trying to get his immune system back up, Martinez said the side effects still linger. He said doctors don’t have many answers.

“I don’t think that we fully understand the full effects of what this virus is,” he said.

Those effects are why Sedgwick County will remove the recovery data from the COVID-19 dashboard.

“For security, for planning, for information, and having it labeled as recovery probably isn’t the most effective tool for us to see what we’re really dealing with,” said Dr. Chloe Steinshouer.

Dr. Chloe Steinshouer said claiming that someone is recovered could change, as she’s seen some patients experience mild to severe organ issues.

“It seems like there are very long term effects to this virus, and we’re worried that it has more long term damage than say the typical flu,” she said.

The goal is to better track the community spread, and Martinez said he hopes it will help doctors better track the virus.

The county said the number of cases did not allow enough time to monitor recoveries, but will continue to report positive COVID-19 cases.

LATEST STORIES: