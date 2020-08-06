Sedgwick County reports 1 more coronavirus death, but a drop in active cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department reports another county resident has died with COVID-19. It brings the county’s death toll to 44.

The health department’s webpage shows the number of people who have tested positive went up by 63, to 4,603.

Just this morning, the county reported a cluster at another long-term care facility. It says there are 8 positive COVID-19 cases at Legacy on College Hill.

Earlier this week, Sedgwick County asked the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for help with contact tracing.

Sedgwick County shows recoveries have increased by 110 since yesterday. The total number of recoveries in the county is 1,742.

There are still 2,817 active COVID-19 cases in the county. That number is down 48 from yesterday.

In all, 58,709 Sedgwick County residents have been tested for the coronavirus.

